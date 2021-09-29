expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2021

OUR VIEW: Happy retirement chief Smith

By Daniel Evans

Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

At Tuesday night’s West Point City Council meeting, a couple of minutes were set aside to honor retiring fire chief Milton Smith.

Smith, who has served as the WPPD fire chief since 2005, announced he was retiring earlier this year.

Derick Staley has been announced as the city’s new fire chief.

But Tuesday, was rightfully, all about Smith, who has proudly served the West Point community for nearly two decades. Being a fire chief in a city of any size is a big job, one that includes a lot of responsibility and a big leadership position.

Smith has served West Point admirably, and he’s going to be greatly missed.

We wish him well in his retirement. 

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

LPD releases video of officer-involved shooting

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 1

Lanett arrest report for Oct. 1

Lanett incident report for Oct. 1

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: