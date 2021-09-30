Roanoke man killed in three vehicle crash

A Roanoke man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Micah Farr, 27, was killed after the 2013 Honda Accord he was driving crossed the center line and collided head on with a 2014 Toyota Tacoma.

Farr’s vehicle was then struck in the rear by a 2020 Nissan Altima. Farr suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

All drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to the press release. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 north, near the 175 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Roanoke.

