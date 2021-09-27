Valley arrest reports for Sept. 28

Jessica Amber Plunkett, 30 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Pay- Driving While Suspended

Juvenile, 17 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Cheryl Lashan White, 47 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear- Driving While Suspended

Jason Curtis Foster, 49 of Lanett, charged with Theft of Property 4th

Thomas Clinton Clem, 55 of Columbus, charged with Failure to Appear- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shelly Jewel Yi, 28 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Nathan Brooks, 61 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication

Juvenile, 13 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

Danous Larons Dunn, 37 of Auburn, charged with Failure to Pay- Possession of Marijuana 2nd

