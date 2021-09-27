expand
September 28, 2021

Valley incident reports for Sept. 28

By Staff Reports

Published 6:54 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 500 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 1000 block of County Road 495

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Assault 3rd) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 1500 block of Lantuck Road

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Criminal Mischief 3rd and Harassing Communications) in the 1200 block of County Toad 271

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Currency) in the 5500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Vehicle Tag) in the 20 block of Boyd Circle

Report of a Theft of Lost Property 4th (iPhone X13) in the 200 block of Combs Street

