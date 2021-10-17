17-year-old dies in apparent accidental shooting

By Shiann Sivell

WEST POINT – A 17-year-old girl was killed Sunday morning in West Point from what’s being ruled as an accidental gunshot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the head, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated by the West Point Police Department, according to Amy Sheppard, chief deputy Troup County coroner.

On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., officers with the West Point Police Department responded to a call regarding a female with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Upon officers’ arrival, the female was lying on the ground unresponsive with a slight pulse, according to a press release from the WPPD. EMS arrived on scene shortly after officers and transported the victim to the East Alabama Medical Center in Lanier where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s 23-year-old sister was present with her at the time of the incident, Sheppard said, who was unharmed. The incident happened at the victim’s residence.

“It appears that the two were playing around with a handgun and did not know it was loaded,” Sheppard said.

