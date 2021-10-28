expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2021

Apostle Debra David

By Staff Reports

Published 4:22 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

Apostle Debra David, 67, of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at noon CDT at Dadeville City Cemetery in Dadeville, Alabama.

Apostle David is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Bobby David; five sisters, Teresa Meadows of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Cynthia McClellon of Childersburg, Alabama, Patrese Meadows of Pensacola, Florida, Kristie Spivey of Alexander City, Alabama, and Rebecca Goggans of Alexander City, Alabama; three brothers, Alfred (Hazel) Meadows of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Cedric (Janice) Meadows of Alexander City, Alabama, and LeAndo (Kawana) Mitchell of Alexander City, Alabama; a best friend, Debra Patterson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Valley arrest reports for Oct. 29

Valley incident reports for Oct. 29

Mr. Eric Trammell

Apostle Debra David

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: