October 7, 2021

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Oct. 5

By Staff Reports

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Owen Kevin Harmon 32, of LaFayette, Public Intoxication
Cynthia Dominique Walker 37, of Cusseta, Failure to Pay- Driving Under the Influence
Dematavious Shancez Briskey 22, of Lanett, Failure to Appear- Driving while Revoked
Michael Lance Marable 31, of Lanett, Failure to Appear- Driving while Revoked
Derrick Lashawn Robinson 47, of Lanett, Failure to Pay- Negotiating Worthless Negotiable Instrument
James Edward Spence 55, of LaFayette, Driving Under the Influence, Speeding 26+ MPH, Operating a Vehicle without Insurance, Switched Tag, Driving while Revoked
Xavier Bryant Norwood 20, of Auburn, Harassing Communications
Michael Corbin Teel 25, of Valley, Failure to Appear- Possession of a Controlled Substance

