Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Oct. 5

Owen Kevin Harmon 32, of LaFayette, Public Intoxication

Cynthia Dominique Walker 37, of Cusseta, Failure to Pay- Driving Under the Influence

Dematavious Shancez Briskey 22, of Lanett, Failure to Appear- Driving while Revoked

Michael Lance Marable 31, of Lanett, Failure to Appear- Driving while Revoked

Derrick Lashawn Robinson 47, of Lanett, Failure to Pay- Negotiating Worthless Negotiable Instrument

James Edward Spence 55, of LaFayette, Driving Under the Influence, Speeding 26+ MPH, Operating a Vehicle without Insurance, Switched Tag, Driving while Revoked

Xavier Bryant Norwood 20, of Auburn, Harassing Communications

Michael Corbin Teel 25, of Valley, Failure to Appear- Possession of a Controlled Substance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

