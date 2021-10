Emily Nicole Smith 39, of Valley, Failure to Pay- Expired Tag

Marilynn L. Ward 36, of West Point, Failure to Appear- Possession Marijuana 2nd, Failure to Appear- Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Jarrett Thomas Edwards 32, Baton Rouge LA, Failure to Appear- Trafficking, Failure to Appear- Possession with Intent to Distribute, Failure to Appear- Certain Person Forbidden to Possess Pistol

Share this: Twitter

Facebook