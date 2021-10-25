Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 26

Joshua Shaun Kent, 33, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Comply (Bond Conditions) – Enticing a Child to Enter a Vehicle and Failure to Comply (Bond Conditions)- Indecent Exposure

James Lamar Malone, 41, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Failure to Pay – Child Support

Eddie James Maddox, 35, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended and Failure to Appear – Speed

Thomas Clinton Clem, 55, of LaGrange, GA was arrested for Failure to Appear – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shalisa Michelle Adair, 34, of LaGrange, GA was arrested for Giving False Name to a Law Enforcement Officer

Llevert Sevastian Latham. 37, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Driving while Suspended

Barbara Ann Laster, 54, of Roanoke, Al was arrested for Harassing Communication

Christopher Stephen Abney, 51, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support

Phillip Roy Chappell, 31, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – In Lawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

