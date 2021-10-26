Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 27
James Ray Spears, 43, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
Torrance Hutchinson, 46, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
James Earl Cannon, 39, of Montgomery, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
Shalonda Latonya Thomas, 38, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – No Child Restraint
Cassie Elise Laird, 35, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Criminal Trespass