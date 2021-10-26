Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 27

James Ray Spears, 43, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support

Torrance Hutchinson, 46, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support

James Earl Cannon, 39, of Montgomery, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Shalonda Latonya Thomas, 38, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – No Child Restraint

Cassie Elise Laird, 35, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Criminal Trespass

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

