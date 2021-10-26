expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2021

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 27

By Staff Reports

Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021
James Ray Spears, 43, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
Torrance Hutchinson, 46, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support
James Earl Cannon, 39, of Montgomery, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
Shalonda Latonya Thomas, 38, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – No Child Restraint
Cassie Elise Laird, 35, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Criminal Trespass

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Depends on the state: Drug illegal in AL, sold in GA

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 27

LaFayette arrest reports for Oct. 27

LaFayette incident reports for Oct. 27

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: