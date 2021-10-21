Drug take back set for Saturday

Anyone with unwanted drugs lying around should consider turning them in during the Chambers County drug take back on Saturday, Oct. 23. Drugs of any kind will be accepted at the Chambers County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT, at City of Lanett City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, and at City of Valley City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Capt. Robert Chambers with the Chambers County Drug Task Force, which is in charge of the project, said that even illegal drugs will be accepted. However, needles will not.

Chambers said his organization has been holding the event every year since at least 2008, when he joined it, and perhaps longer. The drugs most often turned in are prescription pills.

“We are doing [this] to basically help anybody that has unwanted drugs, so instead of disposing of them the wrong way, they’ll dispose of them the right way,” he said, explaining that if people throw their drugs in the trash, they may end up in the wrong hands.

The CCDTF will turn collected drugs over to the DEA to be destroyed.

Chambers said the CCDTF is conducting this event in partnership with East Alabama Mental Health.

“If they don’t want to turn it in [on Saturday], we have drug disposal boxes at the Chambers County Courthouse,” Chambers said. “We have one at Valley Police Department and one at Lanett Police Department. You can go there at any time [of the year] and drop your drugs, prescription or whatever you have in one of those boxes.”

Chambers said these locations accept everything but needles.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office also has a year-round drop off box in its lobby. No needles, aerosols, liquids or illegal drugs are accepted there, and loose pills must be in a container.

A Lanett Police Department employee said that her location also wouldn’t accept flammable things such as inhalers and aerosols, as well as hydrogen peroxide.

