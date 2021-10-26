Emily Holzschuh, 86, of West Point passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, at EAMC Lanier in Valley.

Funeral services will be held at West Point First United Methodist Church, West Point, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT. A reception will follow the service in Zachry Hall at the church.

Reverend Eric Mays will officiate.

A full obituary will follow at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

