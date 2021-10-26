expand
October 27, 2021

Emily Holzschuh

By Staff Reports

Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Emily Holzschuh, 86, of West Point passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, at EAMC Lanier in Valley.

Funeral services will be held at West Point First United Methodist Church, West Point, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT. A reception will follow the service in Zachry Hall at the church.

Reverend Eric Mays will officiate.

A full obituary will follow at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

