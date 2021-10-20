expand
October 21, 2021

Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 21

By Staff Reports

Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Dequeaze Kenya James, age 42 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)
Valnecia Rishard Brooks, age 29 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)

