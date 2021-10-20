Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 21

expand
October 21, 2021
Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Dequeaze Kenya James, age 42 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)
Valnecia Rishard Brooks, age 29 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)
