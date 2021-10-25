Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 26

Licet Anglada, 29, of Houston, TX was arrested for Concealed carry w/o a permit.

Laurie Disko, 48, of Valley was arrest on a Failure to appear

Consaylo Glaze, 47, of Lanett was arrested for DUI, Possession of a controlled substance, and Tampering with physical evidence.

Jerome Jackson, 31, of Lanett was arrested on a Failure to appear.

Llevert Latham, 37, of Lanett was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree.

Tymichael Mitchell, 31. Of Lanett was arrested for Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Tampering with physical evidence, and an FTA.

Barry Myers, 54, of Lanett was arrested for an FTA.

Terry Traylor, 45, of Opelika was arrested for Public intoxication, Attempting to elude, and Harassment.

Bertice Williams, 26, of Lanett was arrested for an FTA.

