Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 29

William Michael Bleier, age 61 of Lanett, Al was charged with Harassment

Angel Maria Elliott, age 40 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Pay

Corey Kneith Warner, age 41 of Lanett, Al was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal Mischief

Kenneth Lamar Ferrall, age 43 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Public Intoxication)

Jason Robert Colley, age 44 of Lanett, Al was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tevin Demarcus Hutchinson, age 26 of West Point, Ga was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Resisting Arrest, and Attempting to Elude

