Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 5

Danika Santese Hutchinson, age 25 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)

Nichalaus Jordy Blake Byram, age 36 of Roanoke, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)

Maurice Leblake Fears, age 24 of Lanett, Al was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Assault and Theft of Property 4th

Gary Michael Cooper Jr, age 46 of Valley, Al was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Driving Under the Influence (Alcohol)

Tyler Wayne Johnson, age 25 of Lanett, Al was charged with Public Intoxication

Xavier Aquandez Briskey, age 18 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)

Rodney Edward Walker, age 43 of Cusseta, Al was charged with Failure to Pay