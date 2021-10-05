Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 5
Danika Santese Hutchinson, age 25 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)
Nichalaus Jordy Blake Byram, age 36 of Roanoke, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)
Maurice Leblake Fears, age 24 of Lanett, Al was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Assault and Theft of Property 4th
Gary Michael Cooper Jr, age 46 of Valley, Al was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Driving Under the Influence (Alcohol)
Tyler Wayne Johnson, age 25 of Lanett, Al was charged with Public Intoxication
Xavier Aquandez Briskey, age 18 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)
Rodney Edward Walker, age 43 of Cusseta, Al was charged with Failure to Pay
Jeromy Charles Cain, age 50 of Lanett, Al was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance,
Possession of Marijuana 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempting to Elude, and Resisting
