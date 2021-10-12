expand
October 14, 2021

Lanett incident reports for Oct. 13

By Staff Reports

Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Burglary 3rd  and Theft of Property 2nd were reported in the 1200 block of E 3rd Ave

Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 600 block of N 14th Ct

Theft of Property 3rd was reported in the 800 block of 20th St Sw          

Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of E 1st Ave

Criminal Mischief 1st was reported in the 1700 block of 23rd St Sw

Theft of Property 1st was reported in the 800 block of N 11th Ave

Domestic Violence 3rd Assault was reported in the 1600 block of 44th Ave Sw

