expand
Ad Spot

October 14, 2021

Lanett incident reports for Oct. 15

By Staff Reports

Published 12:50 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 600 Blk S 6th Ave.
Theft 4th reported in the 2300 Blk S Broad Ave.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 15

Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 15

Lanett incident reports for Oct. 15

Valley arrest reports for Oct. 15

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: