Lanett incident reports for Oct. 2

October 2, 2021
Staff Reports
Published 4:28 pm Friday, October 1, 2021
Identity Theft reported in the 500 Blk S 8th St.
Theft 4th reported in the 1800 Blk 68th Ct SW.
Burglary 3rd, Theft 4th reported in the 2700 Blk VMP.
