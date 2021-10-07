expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2021

A vial of the Moderna vaccine

Lanett OKs incentive for employees to get vaccine

By Wayne Clark

Published 10:00 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

LANETT — In its Monday meeting, the Lanett City Council approved a resolution offering monetary incentives to city employees who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All current employees who have yet to be vaccinated will be compensated for doing so if they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, 2021. Full-time employees will receive $600, part-time employees $300 and seasonal employees $150.

The payments will be coming from American Rescue Plan funds the city has received from the federal government.

Lanett has approximately 120 employees.

In other action, the council approved two grant requests being sought by the Lanett Police Department. One of the requests is for equipment and is being sought through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). If approved at the state level, it will be funded at 100 percent up to $24,000.

The second request is a 60-40 grant from the USDA. It’s for two 2021 SUVs for the police department.

“We make this request every year at this time,” said Chief Johnny Wood. “This program really helps us keep our fleet up to date.”

The two new SUVs would be purchased off the state bid list with the city paying $20,000 for each vehicle and the grant covering the remaining cost.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Valley arrest reports for Oct. 8

Valley incident report for Oct. 8

Ms. Claudine Dunn

Ms. Teretha Cumberlander Darden

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: