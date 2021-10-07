Lanett OKs incentive for employees to get vaccine

LANETT — In its Monday meeting, the Lanett City Council approved a resolution offering monetary incentives to city employees who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All current employees who have yet to be vaccinated will be compensated for doing so if they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, 2021. Full-time employees will receive $600, part-time employees $300 and seasonal employees $150.

The payments will be coming from American Rescue Plan funds the city has received from the federal government.

Lanett has approximately 120 employees.

In other action, the council approved two grant requests being sought by the Lanett Police Department. One of the requests is for equipment and is being sought through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). If approved at the state level, it will be funded at 100 percent up to $24,000.

The second request is a 60-40 grant from the USDA. It’s for two 2021 SUVs for the police department.

“We make this request every year at this time,” said Chief Johnny Wood. “This program really helps us keep our fleet up to date.”

The two new SUVs would be purchased off the state bid list with the city paying $20,000 for each vehicle and the grant covering the remaining cost.

