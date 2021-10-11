expand
Mr. Kendall T. Thomas

Published 3:58 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

Mr. Kendall T. Thomas, 28, of Sylacauga (formerly of Daviston) died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Daviston Baptist Church, 211 Church Street, Daviston, at 1 p.m. CDT with Rev. William Russell officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Wadley. Public viewing will be Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT at Vines Funeral Home.

Mr. Thomas is survived by his devoted wife: Sabrina Thomas of Sylacauga; four children: Kyler, Landon, Tim and Arianna, all of Sylacauga; stepmother: Phillis Thomas of Daviston; mother: Iris Meadows of Wadley; two brothers: Brandon (Hannah) Thomas of LaGrange and Justin (Amanda) Wilkes of Auburn; three sisters: Stephanie (Walker) Benson of Alexander City, Lillian Wilkes of Daviston and India Meadows of Wadley and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit www.vinesfuneralhome.com.

Vines Funeral Home Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

