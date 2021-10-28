Mrs. Barbara Billingsley Higgins, 63, of LaFayette passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Public visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. CDT, at the New Mount Sellers Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Terry L. Magby Sr. officiating.

Mrs. Higgins’ precious memories will forever be cherished by: three children, Rekeshia (Kevin) Turner, Tito (Cheri) Higgins, and Monique (Anthony) Higgins; three grandchildren, Kendrell (Zoria) Anderson, Quacedr’o (Tykierra) White, and Kianza Ray; four great-grandchildren, Kylie Anderson, KhQr’Tez Anderson, Kamryn Anderson, and Ayla White; four sisters, Lillie Wright, Bettye Jean Billingsley, Gloria Story, and Mary (Jerome) Ponds; two brothers, Freddie Billingsley and James Huguley; two others that were raised as sisters, Ocie Pearl Landers and Joann Calloway; five sisters-in-law; six brothers-in-law; two god grandchildren, India Floyd and Canyiah Williams; two special friends/caregivers, Roylee Turner and Velma Burns; three close friends, Karrisa Smith, Brenda Moore, and Queen Williams; and one special cousin, Flora Harrington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

