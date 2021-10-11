Ms. Claudine Dunn, 67, of Lanett passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT at Zion Rest Baptist Church Cemetery in Valley, Pastor Frederick Stanley officiating.

Claudine leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Miss Catherine Diane Dunn of LaGrange and one son, Mr. Victor Marquez Dunn (Atina Dunn) of Lanett; three sisters: Ethel L. Dunn of Valley, Brenda J. Dunn Whitlow (Arthur Whitlow) of LaFayette, and Tammy Stephens (Bently) of Brooklyn, New York; five brothers: Walter Lee Dunn (Evelyn Dunn) of West Point, Larry Dunn of Lanett, Jimmy L. Dunn (Dorothy Dunn) and Michael Dunn, both of Valley, and Oscar Lee Hutchinson of Brooklyn, New York; five grandchildren whom she loved to the moon and back: Cedquavius Kymonie Davis, Payton and Victor Dunn, Jr., and Nola Dunn; three step grandchildren: Devorise Johnson, Casson Gooden, and Ja’Mia Darden; a very special friend, Yvonne Griggs of Opelika; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who love and miss her very, very much.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

