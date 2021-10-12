expand
Ad Spot

October 12, 2021

Single vehicle accident claims the life of LaFayette man

By Staff Reports

Published 10:56 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

According to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:54 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, has claimed the life of a LaFayette man.

Larry A. Smith, 64, was driving a 2015 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer over the posted speed limit, as the Volvo entered the curve, it’s load shifted forcing it off the roadway where it overturned. Smith was not utilizing his seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Smith was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on scene. The crash occurred on Chambers County 83, approximately five miles south of LaFayette, in Chambers County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

 

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Single vehicle accident claims the life of LaFayette man

Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 12

Lanett incident reports for Oct. 12

Valley arrest reports for Oct. 12

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: