State runners-up: Rebels fall to Edgewood in five set thriller in AA volleyball title match

The Chambers Academy volleyball team was only a few points from the Class AA state volleyball championship Thursday afternoon.

The Rebels ended up losing in heartbreaking fashion to Edgewood Academy in a back and forth match at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Edgewood won the match 24-26, 25-15, 22-25, 25-12, 15-7. The Rebels won a tight first set to take an early lead, but Edgewood won the second set.

Chambers rallied back from a 15-8 deficit to win the third set, giving the Rebels two chances to finish off the match.

Edgewood dominated the fourth set 25-12, taking momentum into the fifth and final tiebreaking set. Edgewood jumped out to an early lead 8-4 and held on, keeping a commanding lead the rest of the set.

Edgewood also defeated Chambers Academy in last year’s state title game.

