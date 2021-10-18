expand
Ad Spot

October 19, 2021

Valley incident reports for Oct. 19

By Staff Reports

Published 4:09 pm Monday, October 18, 2021
Report of a Duty to Stop and Render Aid on I-85 in the area of the 75-mile marker
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 400 block of Sydney Street
Report of a Identity Theft in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (black crossbow) in the 3500 block of 15th Avenue
Report of a Theft of Property 1st (silver 002 Toyota Camry AL) in the 1600 block of Athens Avenue
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Harassment in the 1400 block of 28th Street
Report of a Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

John E. Croom to discuss New Deal era’s Civilian Conservation Corp

Haunted Hollow offers fun for thrill seekers

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 19

Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 19

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: