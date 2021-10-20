expand
October 21, 2021

Valley incident reports for Oct. 21

By Staff Reports

Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Vehicle tag) in the 3200 block of 18th Avenue
Report of Property Damage in the 4000 block of 20th Avenue

