Valley man arrested on 12 counts of cruelty to animals after dogs found in woods

A Valley man was arrested on Monday in an animal neglect case after 12 dogs were found in a wooded area near Crystal Springs Road last week.

Latoskie Tamaine Williams, 41, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals second degree, according to a press release from the Valley Police Department. Williams was processed and released on $30,000 bond, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 27.

The press release said Williams arrived on scene when the VPD was first investigating the dogs, after they were found. According to VPD, he said the dogs were bred and sold. He also told police that he fed them once a day. Due to the state of the animals and the conditions in which they were kept, the animals were seized and were turned over to foster care pending resolution.

According to New Hope Rescue, an animal rescue organization that took in 10 of the dogs, the organization received overwhelming community support in the forms of monetary donations, food, toys, blankets, and supplies. Pawsitive Action Rescue took in two of the dogs. All of the dogs have been vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped.

The Valley Police Department thanked the animal rescue groups and other individuals that assisted in fostering these animals and providing them with food and shelter.

