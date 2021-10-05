expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2021

Woman has life-threatening injuries following car crash, shooting

By Daniel Evans

Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

A woman has life-threatening injuries following a car crash and shooting on Highway 18.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 18 between Whitesville Road and West Drummond Road at approximately 12:49 p.m., according to Sgt. Stewart Smith. The original call came in for a car crash but upon arrival they found bullet holes in the car.

Smith said the victim was injured from the crash and also had been shot. She was taken to a Columbus area hospital by ambulance.

Smith said another vehicle was in the accident and would have heavy damage.

Check back for more details on this story.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Oct. 8

Lanett arrest reports for Oct. 8

Lanett incident reports for Oct. 8

Valley arrest reports for Oct. 8

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: