Charlie L. Bailey was born July 5, 1931, to the late Isaiah Bailey, Sr. and the late Rachel Thomas Bailey in Chambers County. He departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

Charlie received Christ as his lord and savior early in life. He was faithful in the ministry of Jesus Christ. He was a devoted ordained deacon and minister in the House of Prayer Ministries (with Pastor Arvell McClendon Jr.), Carrollton, Georgia; a minister at Faith Mission Ministries (with Pastor Melvin Cartwright), West Point, and a minister at TLC Ministries (with Pastor Connie T. Hall), West Point. Charlie attended the Chambers County School System; He later served in the United States Military.

Charlie joined in holy matrimony with the late Earnestine T. Bailey on June 29, 1955, (they celebrated their 65th anniversary in June of 2020); this union was blessed with five children whom he loved and cherished. Charlie will be mostly remembered by his family as a wonderful loving husband, great father, grandfather, great-grandfather, a man of faith/principles, wise teacher/counselor, excellent provider and for his loving kindness toward all people. Charlie retired from West Point Pepperell / Stevens with over 40 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Earnestine T. Bailey; his son, Master Sgt. Erwin Bailey; five brothers, and four sisters.

Charlie leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Marilyn Fears, Lanett, and Deborah Bailey, LaGrange; two sons, Charles Anthony (Barbara) Bailey, Lanett and Carleton (Jenice) Bailey, Carrollton, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Mannie Bailey, Montgomery; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service for Minister Bailey will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET in the sanctuary of Eagle’s Nest Cathedral with apostles Melvin Cartwright, pastor, officiating, Pastor Connie Hall, eulogist and Pastor Jeffery Jackson, assisting. Interment will follow in the Hill Crest Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, all in attendance are asked to wear a mask. Social distancing is encouraged.

Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.

