Church to host Christmas shopping, bake sale

Christmas shoppers in the Valley area may want to consider visiting Fairfax United Methodist Church this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST, as the Fairfax UMC Church Chicks will be hosting their annual Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale, the church’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The following vendors will set up shop in the fellowship hall: Scentsy, which sells scented items for the home; The WoodChuck, which sells handcrafted wooden items; Life Beads, which sells handcrafted jewelry; Loopy Heart, which sells clothing; Shear Dimensions Boutique, which sells clothing; Lolli-Pop Door Hangers, which sells personalized wooden door hangers; Color Street Nail Color, which sells nail polish; Mary & Martha Inspirational Living, which sells home goods; Younique, which sells makeup; Pampered Chef, which sells food storage containers and cooking tools and utensils; and Hands of Joy, which sells jewelry and clothing.

Kristin Nelson, a member of Fairfax UMC Church Chicks, estimated that her group has been holding the event for about 15 years.

“It began 15 to 20 years ago with yard sale type things and baked goods, and then we realized that we could help support our local businesses by offering vendor space,” Nelson said. “So that is what we’ve been doing for probably the last 10 years. [We’ve] had great results for that.”

Proceeds from last year’s event were used to give offerings to several families in need as well as provide financial help to the Christian Service Center. Proceeds from this year’s event will be also used to help community members in need. Nelson gave the examples of a family with a baby in need of medical money, a family needing help with bills, a family who recently received a foster child, and victims of house fires. Proceeds may also be used to help entities in the area such as Christian Service Center, the Interfaith Food Closet, and the Chambers County DHR.

Each year, the FUMC also donates over 100 gifts to families in the community through their angel tree that will be set up at the bazaar.

Nelson said baked goods at the bake sale will include cake, homemade candy, pies, homemade jams, jellies and pecan brittle.

