November 17, 2021

Harold Fuller

By Staff Reports

Published 6:02 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Harold Fuller, 95, of West Point passed away at West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The family will greet friends for visitation on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at West Point United Methodist Church, West Point. Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. EST, also at the church.

A full obituary will follow at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

