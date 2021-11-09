Jack Lee Preston, 85, of Five Points, Alabama transitioned to the arms of his loving wife, Orrie Mae Preston, on Nov. 8, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Preston was preceded in death by seven of his eight siblings. He is survived by one brother, James “Jim” Preston; four sons, Henry Wayne Atkins, Richard Mike Atkins (Teresa), Walter Eugene “Bubba” Preston and Jackie Lamar Preston (Machelle); 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was born in Cedartown, Georgia on Feb. 17, 1936, and retired from the U. S. Army as a Master Sergeant. After his retirement from the Army, he worked as a Ranger for the Pine Mountain Boy Scout Camp for 12 years.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. EST Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from Johnson Brown Service Funeral Home with Chaplain Tim Callaway officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Johnson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST at the funeral home.

