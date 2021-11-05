Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 6

expand
November 6, 2021
Published 3:49 pm Friday, November 5, 2021
Mekias Jahmaray Cherron Heath, 28, of Cusseta, arrested for FTA- Traffic.
Leanna Nicole Pinkard, 25, of Lanett, arrested for 2 counts FTA.
Ladon Lee Ivey, 34, of Cusseta, arrested for FTA.
