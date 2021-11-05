expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2021

Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 6

By Staff Reports

Published 3:49 pm Friday, November 5, 2021
Mekias Jahmaray Cherron Heath, 28, of Cusseta, arrested for FTA- Traffic.
Leanna Nicole Pinkard, 25, of Lanett, arrested for 2 counts FTA.
Ladon Lee Ivey, 34, of Cusseta, arrested for FTA.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Point University hires first female athletic director

Fairfax Elementary teacher makes learning a thrill

Chambers County boy loves Braves, stays up to watch World Series

Rebels get early scare but roll into state semifinals

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: