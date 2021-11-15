expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2021

Lanett incident reports for Nov. 16

By Staff Reports

Published 4:00 pm Monday, November 15, 2021
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 1800 Blk 35th Ave SW.
Criminal Mischief 3rd reported in the 200 Blk N 9th Ave.
Burglary 3rd, Theft 2nd reported in the 3400 Blk 16th St SW.
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 600 Blk N 15th Ave.
Harassment, Criminal Mischief 3rd reported in the 200 Blk S 4th Ave.
Public Intoxication reported in the 400 Blk S 2nd Ave.
Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 10 Blk E 14th St.
Burglary 3rd, Theft 3rd reported in the 400 Blk N 14th Ave.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Lanett looks to continue its playoff dominance

Commission to send 6 mil ad valorem tax to ballot

Auditor: Lanett has an internal control problem

PE teacher loves to see his students smile

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: