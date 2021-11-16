Mr. Carlos Lee “Sonny” Adams, age 89, of Lanett passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Mr. Adams was born on May 26, 1932, in Lanett to the late Vernon “Dusty” and Bonita Ferrell Adams.

Mr. Adams attended and graduated from Lanett High School, where he played varsity football and was a member of the Glee Club, as well as other school organizations. He met his future wife, Barbara Fields, while they were both in Lanett High School together.

Mr. Adams worked several jobs during his youth in order to provide for his wife and family, including a grocery retail job as a produce manager and a long-lasting job for West Point Pepperell at Lanett Bleachery & Dye Works. He later worked for West Point Steven’s Community Service Department before he retired. After retiring, Mr. Adams worked for Roquemore’s Key & Safe Shop during his 70s and 80s.

Mr. Adams was affectionately known as “Sonny” Adams by family and friends in the Valley. He was a devoted husband and father and an active member of Lanett First United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.

Mr. Adams is survived by children, Deborah Adams-Porter and Mark Adams; grandchildren, Chris (Pam) Sellers and Kellie (Marvin) Justice and great-grandchildren, Paige and Cassidy Sellers and Sarah and Hannah Justice. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Fields Adams; his parents; father-in-law, Thomas Fields; mother-in-law, Eula Taylor Fields and son-in-law, Ron Porter.

The family will greet friends for visitation from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday Nov. 19, 2021, at Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at Lanett 1st United Methodist Church in Lanett. Graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett.

Reverends Donnie Erwin Brown and Gail Joyner will officiate.

For online condolences, please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett, Alabama.

