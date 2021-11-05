Ms. Mary Elaine (Lane) Williams Greathouse, 54, of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. CDT, at New Covenant Church in Dadeville, Alabama, Pastor Guy officiating.

Ms. Greathouse leaves to cherish her loving memories her fiancé, Angelo Vines; her three sons, Michael (Sharene) Williams of New York, Bernard (Sabine) Williams of New York, and Calvin (Kayla McConnell) Williams of Dadeville, Alabama; her daughter, Crystal (Antywone Menniefee) Williams of Dadeville, Alabama; five sisters, Gloria (Otis) Burns, Virginia (Michael) Fitch, Cynthia (Johnny) Williams Russell, Jackie (James) Williams, and Patricia Burns; five brothers, Samuel Williams, Nathan (Sara) Williams, Stanley (Sherri) Williams, McKenzie Williams, and Calvin D. Williams, all of Dadeville, Alabama; ten grandchildren; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and special friends, Mamie Crayton, Cathy Crayton, Joan Black, Vonnie Morgan, John McLeon, Camilla Pearson, Ruby Heard, Ressie Pulliam, Virginia Tigue, and Linda Pitchford.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

