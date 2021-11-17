Valley arrest reports for Nov. 17
Shameka Shantal Williams, 43 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste Fees
Jaqecka Milling Brooks, 70 of West Point, charged with Theft of Property 4th
Kelvonte Rashad Wilson, 25 of Anniston, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstructing Justice
Jeffery Mark Whitlock, 52 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd
Dakota Colton Bailey, 23 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Eddie Harper, 47 of Lanett, charged with Using False Identity to Avoid Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Attempting to Elude
Eric Maurice Hicks, 46 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Attempting to Elude