expand
Ad Spot

November 10, 2021

Ribbon cutting: In the middle are Chelsey Smith, holding baby Granger Smith, and husband Dr. Zachary Smith holding Rigsby Smith. The boys in front of them, from left, are Roran Smith and Charlie Smith. Holding the scissors next to Dr. Smith is NP Stephanie Chappell. Behind her is husband Lee Chappell, standing next to Jackson Chappell, in front of whom is Bailey Jones. Community members present, from left, are Abbey Williams, Stacey Hand, Rob Huling, unidentified, Adrian Holloway, Miracle Williams, Valley Mayor Leonard Riley, Casey Haynie, Valley Councilman Jim Clark, AJ Morris, and Denise Clark

Valley Direct Primary Care celebrates grand opening

By Cole Trahan

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

There’s a new primary care practice in town. Valley Direct Primary Care is co-owned and operated by Dr. Zachary Smith, D.O. and nurse practitioner Stephanie Chappell, MSN, FNP-C. Together, they aim to provide personal, timely, affordable healthcare to the surrounding community. On Tuesday, they held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate their grand opening.

Many community members were present, including Valley Mayor Leonard Riley, Valley City Councilman Jim Clark, and members of the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. Smith and Chappell’s family members were also present.

Carrie Royster, executive director of the GVACC, welcomed everyone in attendance.

“I’m so happy to see this wonderful business come to the City of Valley,” she said. “There’s no city like the City of Valley, right, Mayor?”

Riley said the business was about the city’s 31st in two years.

“We’ve grown over 1,000 people in the last two or three years,” he said. “Our sales tax is up almost a million in the last year. So we’re doing well as a city and growing and we’re looking forward to the next two or three years. We just want to welcome you, and we need good doctors.”

Riley said the city has struggled to recruit good doctors.

Smith said Chappell proposed creating the practice about a year ago.

“And so we continued to talk and sort of hash out sort of what it would look like to open up a primary care practice together, and sort of all of the logistics of making that happen — where we would want to do it, how we would want to do it, what our business model would look like,” he said. “And we, by God’s grace, continued to make progress and decided on this direct primary care type model, which we think is going to be a huge asset to our patients and will be a big positive here in this community.”

Smith said he’s from Columbus, Georgia, whereas Chappell is from Valley.

“As primary care physicians have moved away and gone to bigger things or retired, we saw this as an opportunity to come in and serve the people of this area,” he said.

Guests were treated to snacks inside the building.

Valley Direct Primary Care is located at 205 Fob James Dr. in Valley. It can be reached at (334) 756-0018 or by emailing wellness@dpcinthevalley.com.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Chambers Academy hosts Escambia Academy in 2020 finals rematch

Lanett incident report for Nov. 11

Lanett arrest report for Nov. 11

Valley incident reports for Nov. 11

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: