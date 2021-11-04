Valley Farmers Market to host fall festival

VALLEY — The Valley Farmers Market will be open this Friday, November 5th. It will be taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT at the Farmers Market Pavilion, and the farmers present will have fall products such as turnip greens, collards, kale and beans. There will also be jams, jellies and fresh eggs.

“It will be an ideal time for seniors to use their Alabama Farmers Market coupons,” said Valley Parks and Recreation Director Laurie Blount. “Since they expire next week, it will be the last time they can use them this year at the Valley Farmers Market.”

After this week, there will be two more Friday sessions of the Valley Farmers Market before Thanksgiving. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 19.

