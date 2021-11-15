expand
November 17, 2021

Valley incident reports for Nov. 16

By Staff Reports

Published 3:55 pm Monday, November 15, 2021
Report of a Disorderly Conduct in the 100 block of Fob James Drive
Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Jewelry) in the 3200 block of 53rd Street

