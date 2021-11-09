expand
November 10, 2021

Cross country finals: Michael Jones (left) and James Jones (right) competed in the AHSAA 6A cross country finals in Oakville.

VHS Cross Country competes in state finals

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, November 9, 2021

VALLEY – Two runners on the Valley High School Cross Country team who competed this past weekend at the 6-A state championship finals in Oakville posted their best individual performances of the year, according to a news release from Chambers County School District. Brothers Michael and James Jones were among 248 runners from across Alabama who competed at the Indian Mounds Park on Saturday.

Michael, a senior, ran a 20:01.18, finishing 198, while James, a sophomore, posted a time of 20:39.29 to finish 214. Overall, the boys were 27th as a team out of 35 in Class 6-A.

“I feel like we did very well,” said first-year Coach William Elliott. “Michael and JJ showed up and produced in the biggest race of the season. They represented their family, school and team extremely well, and I’m proud of them for their hard work and determination this whole season.”

Elliott added that he thinks the future is bright for the rest of the team and that he’s looking forward to “getting back at it.”

