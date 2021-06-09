expand
Ad Spot
Contests
Subscribe
Services
About Us
Terms of Use
Submit
Submit a photo
Submit a news tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Submit an Engagement announcement
Submit a Wedding announcement
Submit an Anniversary announcement
Classifieds
Public Notices
June 10, 2021
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obits
E-Edition
Father of the Year
Published 9:26 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Share this:
Twitter
Facebook
Like this:
Like
Loading...
Print Article
Latest Local News
West Shawmut resident asks council to be more proactive
Lindsay Weldon speaks to Valley Kiwanis Club
Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigates officer involved shooting in Columbus
Lanett approves resolution for airport entrance paving
CCSD announces new principal
Calendar of Events
Latest Opinion
OUR VIEW: Get out and vote on the school tax
I wanna watch the world burn?
What it means to graduate high school
Words can be carnivals themselves
Let’s take a stroll through the Lanett fair
Latest Sports
LaFayette senior Woody promoted to four-star by Rivals
CA renames football field, receives championship rings
CA girls athletics begin summer workouts, hopes to build off past year
Valley girls basketball begins summer workouts
Chambers Academy football begins summer workouts
News
West Shawmut resident asks council to be more proactive
News
Lindsay Weldon speaks to Valley Kiwanis Club
News
Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigates officer involved shooting in Columbus
News
Lanett approves resolution for airport entrance paving
News
CCSD announces new principal
News
Commission approves road construction agreement
News
Trent McCants hired as Lanett Recreation Director
News
Chambers Commission approves special election for school tax
News
Quilts of Valor presents six quilts to veterans
News
Jason Fuller Memorial Ride raises over $8,000 for the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch
News
LaFayette man killed in single-car crash
News
Dollar General opens new location in Five Points
News
Hall updates Kiwanis about Sav-A-Life
News
Lanett thanks departments for work during holiday
News
Sen. Warnock visits Kia Georgia during Jobs for Georgia tour
News
Nixon details upcoming Horizon Theater events
Lanett
Pearce gives update on Lanett airport
News
EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home administrators talk about COVID experience
News
Jason Fuller Memorial Ride to take place Saturday
News
Court order: Charges dropped against Gray because state didn’t provide DNA evidence to defendant
News
TCSO Deputy surprised with visit from returning Air Force son
News
Charges dismissed in Alabama against man accused of 2015 murder
News
New Horizons to host Performing Arts Camp
News
Day of remembrance
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Copyright
© 2021, Valley Times-News
%d
bloggers like this: