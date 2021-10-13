expand
October 14, 2021
Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Latest Local News
Valley incident reports for Oct. 15
Work continues on Higgins Street
Reynolds discusses Valley Police Department at Kiwanis
Chattahoochee Humane Society has more animals than cages
Some area schools relax mask policy
Calendar of Events
Latest Opinion
OUR VIEW: Happy retirement chief Smith
HUNT COLUMN: Will the caucus be raucous?
PUGH COLUMN: My experience with COVID-19, vaccine revelation
SWINDLE COLUMN: Could video conferencing save court’s time, taxpayer money?
OUR VIEW: After McCoy convictions, city of Lanett needs to build back trust with citizens
Latest Sports
Troup scores twice defensively as part of blowout win on homecoming
Handley makes long XP to beat Lanett
Chambers falls to Pike Liberal Arts in battle of top 5 teams
Lee-Scott routs Springwood
Lanett tops LaFayette in rivalry game
News
Valley incident reports for Oct. 15
News
Work continues on Higgins Street
News
Reynolds discusses Valley Police Department at Kiwanis
News
Chattahoochee Humane Society has more animals than cages
News
Some area schools relax mask policy
News
Point to host campus event featuring The AND Campaign
News
Vendors needed for fall festival
News
Chambers County students learn about fire safety
News
Council approves request from cryptomining company
News
New Lanett mayor shares his plans, thoughts
News
Cyclists arrive to help build homes
News
West Point to accept used tires from residents
News
The Skatin’ Rink to host Halloween party
News
Concert to raise money for accident victim
News
Single vehicle accident claims the life of LaFayette man
News
Tele-Health station update given at Kiwanis Club of Valley
News
Fuller Center dedicates two houses in West Point
News
Chambers County schools prepare for National School Lunch Week
News
Renasant Bank, law enforcement raise money for breast cancer research
News
Point University embroiled in Title IX lawsuit
News
Suspect arrested in murder of Akeila Ware
News
Troup County names interim fire chief
News
Vehicles to race through mud in Cusseta
News
West Point welcomes new family practitioner
